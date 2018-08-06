Nawazuddin Siddiqui encourages farming

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may have reached exponential heights as one of the finest actors in the country today; however, the star continues to remain grounded to his roots. Sources reveal that Nawaz who hailed from a small town (Budhana) and has a background in agriculture is scouting for a plot in Kasara. The actor in his small way hopes to pursue farming and also educate local farmers about the advancements in agricultural technology and other methods for a better harvest.

Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui says, “Of late, it has become difficult for Nawaz bhai to travel all the way to our village, owing to his hectic schedule. We wanted to buy a plot close to Mumbai so that he can drive down to Kasara whenever he has the time. We have finalised a few plots that are close to the river, and will seal the deal by this week.” Adding that, “Last year, we had implemented new irrigation techniques in Budhana, which helped the farmers there tremendously. Similarly, Nawaz bhai and I want to create awareness here too.”

Back on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was recently seen in Sacred Games will next be seen on the big screen in Genius, Manto and Thackeray.

