Nawazuddin Siddiqui is depressed and repentant

When everything seemed to be going right for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he decided to mess it up for himself with an ill-timed premature inopportune and thoroughly distasteful memoir that has shaken readers and now Nawaz, to the core.

With one of the two women in his kiss-and-tell biography sending him a legal notice asking for Rs 2 crores, Nawaz has gone into a fit of depression.

Says a source close to the actor, “He has been advised by his lawyers and marketing team not to say a word to the media. The excerpts from his book featuring lurid descriptions of alleged affairs has caused his reputation considerable damage. It has also shaken Nawaz’s self-confidence.”

Nawaz apparently told a friend that he had worked hard for what he had achieved and was not willing to throw it away for a book.