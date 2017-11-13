Bollywood Hungama
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is depressed and repentant

BySubhash K. Jha

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is depressed and repentant

When everything seemed to be going right for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he decided to mess it up for himself with an ill-timed premature inopportune and thoroughly distasteful memoir that has shaken readers and now Nawaz, to the core.

With one of the two women in his kiss-and-tell biography sending him a legal notice asking for Rs 2 crores, Nawaz has gone into a fit of depression.

Says a source close to the actor, “He has been advised by his lawyers and marketing team not to say a word to the media. The excerpts from his book featuring lurid descriptions of alleged affairs has caused his reputation considerable damage. It has also shaken Nawaz’s self-confidence.”

Nawaz apparently told a friend that he had worked hard for what he had achieved and was not willing to throw it away for a book.

