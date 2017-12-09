Nawazuddin Siddiqui champions the cause of water conservation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has most definitely risen above his humble beginnings. Belonging to an agricultural background, the acclaimed actor has been recently approached by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in order to spearhead a water conservation campaign.

The talented actor who was a farmer before deciding to pursue his lifelong dream to act is aware of the various new technological advances farmers across the world use to conserve water. Moved by the plight of farmers and the water shortage situation currently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to extend his full support to the campaign.

Given his incredible personal connect with the masses, the Government of India has chosen him for this cause to enhance public participation and make this an even bigger movement. Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “We will have to start conservation of water by changing our habits and this will have to begin at our homes first. We will move focus to water conserving in agriculture soon after. 10-12 years ago in my town within twenty feet we would find groundwater. But now even if go three hundred feet deep, there’s no water.”

“I’m very fortunate to have got this opportunity. I think the Ministry chose me considering my background in farming and for the connect I have with common people.”