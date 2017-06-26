Nargis Fakhri is learning Marathi for a special REASON! Find out what is it

Only recently, we had reported about the hottie Nargis Fakhri making her singing debut with an Indo-Canadian single ‘Habitaan Vigaad Di’. Besides being featured as a ‘fantasy chick’ in the music video, Nargis Fakhri had also crooned the Punjabi chorus.

Despite having spent the majority of her life NYC, Nargis Fakhri learnt Hindi within a short span of time. After Hindi, the hottie is now busy learning Marathi. Speaking about the same, Nargis Fakhri said that since she was keen on learning Marathi, she posted the requirement for a Marathi tutor on her app.

Among all the applications received, Nargis Fakhri selected a guy named Aman Wankhede who was specially flown down to Mumbai in order to teach Nargis. On a lighter note, Nargis Fakhri joked that learning Marathi proved to be a great help when working on sets in Mumbai as it helped her to know as to who was talking about her behind her back!

On the films’ front, Nargis Fakhri is yet to make an official announcement of her next Bollywood venture.