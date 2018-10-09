Nana Patekar plays a GHAZAL SINGER in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to make the audiences laugh with the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 will mark the return of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. But, this movie will have many new faces including Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Nana Patekar, who is currently making headlines, is also part of the film. The cast recently wrapped up their Jaisalmer schedule and returned to Mumbai. While the character details of everyone is kept under wraps, new details about Nana Patekar’s character is out.

According to some reports, Nana Patekar will be playing the role of a ghazal singer in Housefull 4. It’s a never-seen-before, lovable, comic avatar and a far cry from the usually serious, intense roles that he does. Nana wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule and then returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

This multi-starrer is not only big on the cast but will also be released in 3D with tons of VFX. Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first two installments, the fourth film of the series we heard will revolve around the theme of reincarnation. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.

The actor has been embroiled in controversy as Tanushree Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar tried to do an intimate step with her during Horn Ok Pleassss shooting in 2008. The allegations, after the 10 years, have been made again by the actress. The veteran actor, on the other hand, stated at a press conference that his stance is the same as ten years ago.

