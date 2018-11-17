Me Too: Nana Patekar denies allegations against him levelled by Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta rekindled the incident of sexual harassment that she allegedly faced against the hands of Nana Patekar a decade ago and the case has now become a legal issue with police officials being involved. When Nana Patekar was questioned about it earlier, he had denied the allegations and has now yet again maintained the same stand when he was once asked about the allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta against him.

Readers may be aware that from CINTAA to the Women’s organizations, there has been immense uproar regarding the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar sexual harassment case. While initially the topic was approached in a much mild manner, it soon created heavy impact when other episodes and encounters of sexual harassment came to light. So much so that filmmakers and actors who were accused of the same, had to bow down of their respective projects. Nana Patekar too quit the film Housefull 4 which he was filming when the controversy brewed up.

The allegations has now become a legal case with FIR being filed against Nana Patekar under the charges pressed by Tanushree Dutta regarding the sexual harassment case that can be traced back to 2008. Followed by the notice that Nana received from Maharashtra State Commission for Women [MSCW], where Dutta had lodged a complaint against him, the actor responded to it denying all charges. Sources have been quoted in reports asserting that Patekar will now take a legal route to fight his side of the case too.

Besides Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta has also filed complaints against Ganesh Acharya, Sama Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang for supporting and failing to take action against the sexual misconduct by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Speaking of the current situation on the case, we hear that Vijaya Rahatkar who is the chairperson of MSCW has confirmed in reports that she has indeed received the response from Nana Patekar and that the actor may be summoned for a hearing on the case soon.

On the other hand, his lawyer Aniket Nikam has called these allegations, far from the truth.

