Nagarjuna gets into shape for Ram Gopal Varma’s next" /> ">

Telugu cinema’s doyen Nagarjuna is all set reunite with Ram Gopal Varma who is not exactly going through the best phase of his career. But both the parties are equally excited about coming together again. Specially since Nagarjuna returns to the Ramu’s repertoire after 30 years.

And Nag needs to get into super-shape for the role. Says a source in the know, “They are getting together for an out-and-out action film, the kind that we haven’t seen in Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna was given two months to get into the physical shape required for the part. He has been working on himself ever since his elder son’s wedding. And now Nag is ready to roll.”

Says a source very close to Ram Gopal Varma, “Everyone presumed Nag and Ramu were getting together for a sequel to Shiva. But this is not going to be a Shiva sequel. It is completely different territory. Tough, topical and gritty.”

Ramu who is currently stationed in Mumbai will be shooting the film in Mumbai and Hyderabad.