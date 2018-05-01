Bollywood Hungama
Mush overload! Virat Kohli’s birthday wish for Anushka Sharma is all LOVE

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Virat Kohli is not only one of the most celebrated indian cricketers we have today but also the most adorable husband one could ever have on this face of the earth! No kidding

He is forever loving and supporting his wifey Anushka Sharma and leaves no opportunity to tell how much he loves and adores her all the time. On the occasion of the actress’ 30th birthday, he shared a picture of her cutting the cake with him online with a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you.”

Mush overload! Virat Kohli’s birthday wish for Anushka Sharma is all LOVE

What’s more? He even decorated their room with rose petals! Now if this is not romantic, what is? These two are what fairy tales are made off! After their big-ticket wedding in Tuscany last year the two have not got much time to spend together. While Virat takes time off in between to be with the actress, she too makes it a point to check him out playing on the field as frequently as possible. After wrapping off Sui Dhaaga with Sharad Kataria and finishing one schedule of Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, she is in Bangalore to ring in her special day with her lover boy.

Post this, she would be off to the United States to continue shooting for Zero where she is essaying the role of a scientist. Check out Virat’s love filled wish below.

Also Read: Happy Birthday: Anushka Sharma announces her animal shelter project in a heartfelt letter

