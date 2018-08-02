Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2018 | 6:01 PM IST

After Munnabhai series, Boman Irani returns as a doctor with Dinesh Vijan’s Made in China

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the association with Maddock Films, on Being Cyrus and Cocktail (directed by Homi Adajania), Boman Irani is reuniting with producer Dinesh Vijan for a quirky comedy, Made in China in which he plays a doctor. This film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman whose ‘hottie’ wife, Mouni Roy, encourages him to undertake a bizarre journey to China in the hope that it will make him a successful entrepreneur.

Boman confirms the news and adds, “I almost didn’t do this film because of my slipped disc for which I was advised to rest for a few weeks. Then, one day, Dino (Dinesh) came across and introduced me to a bunch of young boys saying he was confident I’d work it out with them. I discussed my role, the subject and the treatment in detail with director Mikhil Musale followed by few meetings and I was on”.

Talking about the venture Dinesh Vijan adds, “When the entire team got together Boman was a name that was unanimous amongst all! The role almost seems tailor-made for him. My relationship with Boman is very special, he was part of my first venture Being Cyrus, and I couldn’t be happier to have him on board. We had crossed some roadblocks (Boman recently had a slip disc) to make this happen but it’s finally done and we can’t wait to roll!”

In Made in China, Raj’s character approaches Boman with a business opportunity, and although reluctant initially, the doctor relents by the end of their conversation. The actor, who starts shooting in Ahmedabad shortly, is all praise for his co-star. “I have followed Raj’s work for a long time and I am excited to work with him because your performance improves if your co-star is superb,” he adds.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao to play the lead in Dinesh Vijan’s Made In China

