Me Too – Munnabhai 3 may be put on hold; Fox Star Studios may back out after sexual harassment allegations against Rajkumar Hirani

Ever since the news of sexual harassment allegations against Rajkumar Hirani broke out, there has been strict action being taken against the filmmaker. The past week saw the removal of the production banner and name of Rajkumar Hirani from the promotional material of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. And now it seems that Munnabhai 3, which was expected to go on floor soon, too will face heavy repercussions if Hirani doesn’t get a clean chit. Fox Star Studios has decided to back down from the film for the time being until the matter gets resolved.

Not too long, the impending Munnabhai 3 was announced in association with Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Fox Star Studios. But owing to the controversy that fueled up massively over the weekend, Star has decided to withdraw its association and put the film on hold. Considering that Munnabhai is Hirani’s pet project, the film has been put on hold until the filmmaker gets a clean chit.

As mentioned before, Bollywood woke up to the news of sexual harassment allegations being levelled against Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani earlier last weekend. A woman, who worked on the sets of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer along with the filmmaker and the team, accused Hirani of making sexual remarks and later, also added that he continued harassing her for the next six months. She sent a mail to almost everyone associated with the film Sanju regarding the matter in November this year.

Fox Star Studios, in recent media reports, is said to have clearly asserted its stand and its support towards the alleged victim. And despite a three film deal with Chopra and Hirani, the production house has retained its firm stand of not being associated with Hirani for the time being. On the other hand, an ICC [Internal Complaints Committee] will be set up by Chopra’s production house to decide the next course of action. Until anything is proven, Munnabhai 3 will not be going on floors.

Also Read: “I want to very strongly state that this is a false, malicious and mischievous story” – Rajkumar Hirani DENIES sexual harassment allegations