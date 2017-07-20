Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2017 | 1:40 PM IST

Munna Michael gets ‘UA’ with 7 visual and verbal cuts

BySubhash K. Jha
Munna Michael gets ‘UA’ with 7 visual and verbal cuts

The fight sequences in Tiger Shroff’s new film Munna Michael have met with the censor board’s disapproval. It is reliably learnt that at least two of the lengthy fight sequences have been reduced drastically.

Says a source, “In one of the action sequences we can hear the repeated sound of bones being smashed while the expletive ‘Behenc…’ plays on the soundtrack. The CBFC has asked for both the sound of bone smashing and the Hindi expletive to be muted. In another fight sequence, a character is repeatedly hit with a rod. The CBFC has asked for the sequence to be reduced to one shot.”

In addition the CBFC has asked for cusswords like ‘F..king’, ‘Ghanta’ and ‘Pichwada’ to be removed. Scenes showing alcohol have been asked to blur the bottle-lable.

Says a source from the CBFC, “Tiger Shroff has a big following among kids. And we wanted to film to be accessible to children.”

