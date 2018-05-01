Mumtaz sends love from Rome, rubbishes death hoax

Actress Mumtaz was in the news recently after a hoax surrounding her death was circulated in the media. Her daughter Tanya Madhvani took to social media to rubbish it promptly following with a video of her mother thanking all the fans for their genuine concern. Tanya wrote, “There are some rumours going around that my mother wasn’t well and I would like her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly. It is just a rumour. She is in Rome with me and we are going for shopping today to buy some plants for my garden. We will be taking some pictures so you can see how fit and healthy she is. So don’t listen to anything that you read in papers or online it is all just a rumour.”

Mumtaz in her latest video says that she is hale and hearty and well looked after by both her daughters Tanya and Natasha. She said that currently she’s having a good time in Rome with Tanya and her husband and she can’t help but count her blessings. She also thanked her fans for all the love and support they showered on her after all the years. A successful actress of yesteryear, Mumtaz left her film career in 1990 but continues to remain popular till date.

Her elder daughter Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan and stays in Mumbai. Check out her video below.

ALSO READ: Death of veteran actress Mumtaz was a hoax says her daughter, posts video online