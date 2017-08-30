MumbaiRains Bollywood celebrities do their bit to help the affected people" />

On Tuesday August 29, Mumbai received nearly 316 mm of rain that threw normal life out of gear. Commuters and office goers were stranded as the train lines came to a halt while the buses, taxis and auto rickshaws were hardly there on the roads to ferry the helpless.

Bollywood celebrities did their bit to ensure that the woes of the commuters can be eased till an extent. Emraan Hashmi, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Singh, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha and many others tweeted the helpline numbers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway, Central Railway etc.

#MumbaiRains The BMC emergency helpline number is 1916. For traffic emergencies, call the police at 100. Stay safe everyone! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 29, 2017

Some good numbers for all of us. pic.twitter.com/1M0JjKverL — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

#mumbairains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 29, 2017

Farhan Akhtar informed stranded commuters that volunteers are available at certain places of the city and that all gurudwaras are open for food and shelter. He also shared the phone numbers of those in charge.

Rannvijay Singha and Ashoke Pandit advised people to go a place in Bandra where food and water was made available.

Those stranded near Bandra,Khar,Santacruz,Sea link can go to Trupti Bandra at linking road near Amarsons,Food/water available #mumbairains — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) August 29, 2017

Those stranded in Bandra can move towards Trupti Bandra * at linking rd near Amarsons Food and tea hv been made available.#MumbaiRains — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 29, 2017

Most of the film events were cancelled, except for two – launch of the song ‘Tere Bina’ from Haseena Parkar by Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia and Apoorva Lakhia, and the immersion of Vivek Oberoi’s Ganesh idol. The Kapoor siblings gave a lift to four mediapersons who were stuck after reaching the venue – Twitter’s Mumbai office in Santacruz. Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor gave them a lift till Juhu. Though it was barely a few kilometres, it took them an hour to reach.

Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, opened his residence to around 18-20 photographers who were present at Juhu Beach to cover his visarjan and the other celebrations by the sea. The photographers were pleasantly surprised as Vivek and his father Suresh Oberoi served them piping hot food and also made other arrangements.