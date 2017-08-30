Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.08.2017 | 9:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

#MumbaiRains: Bollywood celebrities do their bit to help the affected people

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

#MumbaiRains Bollywood celebrities do their bit to help the affected people

On Tuesday August 29, Mumbai received nearly 316 mm of rain that threw normal life out of gear. Commuters and office goers were stranded as the train lines came to a halt while the buses, taxis and auto rickshaws were hardly there on the roads to ferry the helpless.

Bollywood celebrities did their bit to ensure that the woes of the commuters can be eased till an extent. Emraan Hashmi, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Singh, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha and many others tweeted the helpline numbers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Western Railway, Central Railway etc.

Farhan Akhtar informed stranded commuters that volunteers are available at certain places of the city and that all gurudwaras are open for food and shelter. He also shared the phone numbers of those in charge.

Rannvijay Singha and Ashoke Pandit advised people to go a place in Bandra where food and water was made available.

Most of the film events were cancelled, except for two – launch of the song ‘Tere Bina’ from Haseena Parkar by Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia and Apoorva Lakhia, and the immersion of Vivek Oberoi’s Ganesh idol. The Kapoor siblings gave a lift to four mediapersons who were stuck after reaching the venue – Twitter’s Mumbai office in Santacruz. Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor gave them a lift till Juhu. Though it was barely a few kilometres, it took them an hour to reach.

Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, opened his residence to around 18-20 photographers who were present at Juhu Beach to cover his visarjan and the other celebrations by the sea. The photographers were pleasantly surprised as Vivek and his father Suresh Oberoi served them piping hot food and also made other arrangements.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Ajay Devgn clarifies about storming out in…

#MumbaiRains Bollywood celebrities do their bit to help the affected people" />

OMG! Did Kapil Sharma get a warning from the…

Baadshaho’s release deferred? Producer…

SHOCKING: Baadshaho actors walk out of ‘The…

Madhuri Dixit turns producer with a Marathi…

WOW! Priyanka Chopra features in LinkedIn…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification