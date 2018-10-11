Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.10.2018 | 4:12 PM IST

Mumbai Police files FIR against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang, Samee Siddiqui over Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the controversy between Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar heats up, the actress has now filed an official complaint. Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Nana Patekar and three others at Oshiwara Police station on Wednesday night. Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui of Horn Ok Pleassss have been booked for molestation and obscenity under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mumbai Police files FIR against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang, Samee Siddiqui over Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case

Tanushree Dutta visited the police station days after she had filed a written complaint against the accused for molestation and sexual harassment. The complaint submitted also mentions how Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers attacked her car and vandalized it.

In her two page written complaint, the actress has accused Nana of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the film. And how Ganesh Acharya incorporated the intimate dance steps on Nana’s insistence. After the complaint was filed, the police revealed that the sequence of events will be verified and a detailed inquiry will be conducted from thereon.

In the most shocking revelation, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of asking to do intimate step in Horn Ok Pleassss song which wasn’t revealed to her earlier and neither was it in the contract. She has accused him of behaving aggressively during the shooting of the 2008 film which resulted in her opting out of the film. She was even threatened by some goons when the shooting was stalled for hours as she refused to come of her vanity van.

Also Read: Organizations like FWICE to boycott Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl who have been accused of sexual harassment

