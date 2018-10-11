Multiple women accuse Suhel Seth of sexual misconduct

As many women are coming forward with their sexual harassment stories, the many names from the different field are being named and shamed for sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse. With Nana Patekar – Tanushree Dutta, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath scenarios grabbing headlines, another name has come in picture and it is none other than celebrity consultant Suhel Seth.

Suhel Seth has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. More than four women have come forward claiming that Suhel Seth was inappropriate to them and many even know about his behaviour. A filmmaker and creative producer came out with her story and accused Suhel Seth of taking her home by deceit and forcing himself on her. “You have abused your power for years on end. With what I’ve seen at a close range, if every woman you’ve ever laid hands on starts to speak up, I assure you, there will be at least 1,000 women who will say, Suhel Seth? Yes. #MeToo.”

Several women including journalists have come out in the open and have asked Tata Sons and others to cut ties with Suhel Seth.