Mukesh Chhabra back on the sets of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kizie aur Manny

Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, has been highly anticipated ever since its announcement. The studio backing the film were excited to have casting director Mukesh Chhabra make his big directorial debut with the project. Later ,however, the debutante filmmaker met with hurdles along the way but is now back on the sets of the film.

The news is that Mukesh Chhabra has been reinstated as the director of Kizie Aur Manny, with all baseless allegations and complaints against him being officially cleared.

Says a source, “The ICC committee and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees didn’t find him guilty and he was soon reinstated as the director of Kizie Aur Manny. His arbitrary suspension has been revoked. In fact, the FWICE even sent a letter citing non-observance of the provisions of POSH Act in the enquiry procedure that was conducted post anonymous sexual harassment complaints that were falsely levied on Mukesh.”

“The filmmaker has been shooting the film for the last 2 weeks and will next travel to Paris in the first week of January for the next schedule of the film. Mukesh is back on the film and hasn’t let the ordeal affect his passion and zeal for the film. Kizie aur Manny is turning out well and everyone is happy to put the episode behind them and continue making this passion project”.

