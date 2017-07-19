Mubarakan team to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and attend Sadbhawna Diwas 2K17

The entire team of the upcoming film Mubarakan, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana DCruz and Athiya Shetty, alongwith director Aneez Bazmee, will attend ‘Sadbhawna Diwas 2K17’ on July 23, 2017 at Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi to pay homage to freedom fighter and martyr Bhagat Singh. The event is organized by NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation. Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor are portraying Sikh characters in Mubarakan and hence they accepted the invitation of the NGO to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and also say ‘Mubarakan’ to the NGO for completing 21 years in the service of mankind, which is why ‘Sadbhawna Diwas 2K17’ is being celebrated, as a tribute to the martyrs.

“We thank the entire team of Mubarakan – Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana DCruz, Athiya Shetty and Aneez Bazmee – who accepted our invitation at such a short notice and extended their hand in this noble cause to make people aware about the much-needed services that our NGO has been providing to the society since last 21 years and pledge to do so further, with stern ideology of Martyr Bhagat Singh, which was to serve the nation till the last breath,” said Sh. Jitender Singh Shunty, founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation.

The event is set to take place amidst a huge audience of 8000 people in Delhi, where the team Mubarakan will address the people and its fans, while paying tribute to the greatest martyr of the soil, and also promoting their film in Delhi.

The NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation, has been active in the service of humanity since two decades now, providing free of cost services such as emergency services (Ambulance Services, Blood Donation), management of the deceased (cremation of dorpses, hearse/corpse van & refrigerated mobile morgue box), Disaster Management (emergency response, rescue & relief, humanitarian response, camps, food, hygiene services). These are the very basic services for the human race which is rarely looked upon by the Government Authorities or individuals or any organizations and hence, the NGO is actively occupied with its list of services in the service of humanity to its core.

The event ‘Sadbhawna Diwas 2K17’ marks another new beginning for the NGO as it is all set to expand in seven countries with its projects and ideology of Martyr Bhagat Singh, in footstep of whom, the NGO has been prevalent since its inception. “Along with our current services and lot many future projects in progress, we are all set to continue the free services to human race which is the need of the hour for people in general.” Added Shunty and signed off.