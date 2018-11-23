Me Too Movement: After speaking up against AMMA controversy, Revathy now slams former co-actor Mohanlal

We all have seen the impact of Me Too movement in Bollywood. It gained immense momentum earlier this month and the repercussions were quite strong with filmmakers and actors quitting projects after allegations levelled against them. In some cases, even police intervened and legal action was taken. But in South, the movement failed to make a desired impact. When Mohanlal was recently questioned on Me Too campaign, he dismissed it calling it a fashion and fad. This hasn’t gone down well with actress Revathy and she decided to speak her heart out against the Malayalam superstar.

Readers may be aware that during the AMMA controversy, Revathy unabashedly came out in support of the alleged victim, when Dileep was facing sexual assault charges against him. At that time too, during the press conference, she had spoken up against the AMMA decision over the Dileep case. And yet again, she has now slammed Mohanlal for his comment on the rapidly spreading Me Too movement.

In a recent press conference held, when Mohanlal was questioned about the Me Too movement, he said, “There isn’t much of this [Me Too] problem in the Malayalam industry but no one should create it as of now. You can’t believe that it is a ‘movement’. It has become much more like a fad or fashion, it is something new that will remain here for some time. And it is just not in the film industry, it can be anywhere else too.”

Commenting on the same, Revathy took to Twitter to say, “#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!!”

#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!! — Revathy Asha (@RevathyAsha) November 21, 2018

If that wasn’t all, she further went on to add, “All of us have opinions but when celebrities voice theirs about a burning social issue, we need to be cautious. It is considered an attitude and is emulated by their followers making it a trend or ‘fashion’. Here comes our responsibility towards the future generation.”