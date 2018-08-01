Mouni Roy opens up about playing a villain in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and how Akshay Kumar’s Gold came about

Mouni Roy is in the news as she is going to hit the big screens with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and fans are waiting for her big transition from a television star to a Bollywood biggie. While she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, she is playing a villain in Brahmastra. While talking about her role in Ayan’s supernatural love story, she said that while she is not allowed to speak a lot about her role, she is playing the only villain in the movie. She also spoke about sharing frame with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are pure magic on screen and of course working with Amitabh Bachchan was dream come true for her.

Moving on about her role in Gold she said that the movie was not offered to her but she gave audition for the same and waited for about two months till she got a call from Reema Kagti. She said that she had to speak with a pronounced Bengali accent in the movie and while she was not happy with her initial efforts, she took diction lessons to improve on her skills.

Mouni will also be seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao where she will be essaying the role of a hot Gujarati girl. And her string of films does not end her for she has signed a movie Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. It sure is an exciting time for Mouni with so many movies in her kitty and a promise of a successful career ahead.

Personally, she asserted that she is a single woman since a long time and that she is not even friends with her ex Mohit Raina.

