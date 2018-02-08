Monica Gill joins cast of J P Dutta’s Paltan

Monica Gill, who made a stellar debut in Bollywood opposite Kapil Sharma in Firangi last year, is set to feature in J P Dutta’s highly-anticipated action film, Paltan, helmed by veteran filmmaker J P Dutta. If sources are to be believed, the makers have signed Monica to be part of his ambitious project and she has been paired opposite Harshvardhan Rane who portrays a Lieutenant Colonel. Though the talented actress plays love interest to Harshvardhan’s character in the movie, it’s one of the prominent characters.

The Punjabi Kudi who was Miss India USA 2013 and Miss India Worldwide 2014, kicked off her career in India as a participant on MTV India’s Next Top Model in 2015. Monica Gill then made her acting debut in Punjabi cinema with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Ambarsariya, and shared the screen space with him again in Sardaarji 2.

Filmmaker J P Dutta, who gave the film industry some of the finest war dramas of all time, including the National award winning Border, is back with a bang as he presents his ambitious next titled Paltan featuring Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha, Siddhant Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary and Jackie Shroff. Nidhi Dutta says, “We are very happy to announce that Monica Gill is part of the Paltan… she fits the role perfectly and her charm and energy is so contagious and it’s exactly what the character needed”.

Produced by JP Films and presented by Zee Studios, Paltan is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

