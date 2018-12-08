Mom Madhu Chopra calls The Cut publishers ‘idiots’ for insulting Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Umaid Bhavan on December 1 and 3 in a ceremony fit for the royals. The Jonas and Chopra families had a gala time celebrating the union of two souls : Nick and PC madly in love! Post the wedding, there was an article published in a US magazine The Cut which made crazy insinuations against Priyanka and even called her a global scam artist. The article received a lot of flak from not only fans of Priyanka Chopra but in general everyone on the internet. The publication pulled down the piece with an apology to Priyanka Chopra. PC’s mom Madhu Chopra spoke about her daughter’s wedding and impending plans and revealed that this indeed is a happy moment for them and they would not get affected or distracted by ‘idiotic things’ written about them. She even went to an extend of calling the publishers of the article ‘donkeys’ for putting out unverified pieces and apologizing later for the same.

Madhu said that it’s super awesome that her daughter has finally married the love of her life. Chopras will host a reception for the industry friends and associates in Mumbai on December 20. Priyanka has thrown herself in work till then. She also recently became the first woman to come on the cover of Vogue USA and has been voted the second sexiest woman in Asia by a UK mag.

Priyanka will be seen next in The Sky Is Pink. It is touted that she has signed a film called Heera Mandi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali although no official announcement has been made about the same.

