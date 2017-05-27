Mohit Suri’s next to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Goldie Behl

Mohit Suri may still be riding the high wave with the success of his recent release Half Girlfriend that featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. However, the maverick director seems to have taken work head on. In fact we hear that Mohit has already commenced work on his next venture.

If what we hear is true then Mohit Suri’s next will be backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Goldie Behl. If that wasn’t enough, we also hear that Suri had approached Farhan Akhtar to essay the main lead in the film, to which the elusive filmmaker and actor agreed. Commenting on the same, a source close to the development said, “Mohit Suri had signed a deal with T-Series quite a while back, so yes he will be directing a film for them. While currently, the nitty grittiest of the film including the budget and script are being worked on.”

Though more details of the film are currently unavailable, Farhan Akhtar who was last seen in the film Rock On 2, is expected to commence work on Mohit’s project after wrapping his currently underproduction venture Lucknow Central.