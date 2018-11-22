Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami become parents to a baby BOY, name him KARRMA SURI

Film director Mohit Suri and his wife and film actress Udita Goswami have been blessed with a baby boy and Bollywood can’t help but pour in wishes for the couple. Just recently, Mohit had announced pregnancy of his wife Udita on social media and now, his friend and filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Twitter to announce the baby’s arrival. While they have an elder daughter named Devi, they welcomed the baby boy yesterday. Milap said, “Congrats @mohit11481 and @UditaGoswami1 on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him loads of love!!!” We wish heartiest congratulations to the couple and wish them all the love !

Mohit and Udita fell in love while filming Zeher. Mohit has movies like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend in his kitty. Udita and Mohit married in 2013 and had their first child in 2015. Mohit very romantically announced that his wife is pregnant for the second time with a pic of his wife and a post, “I see you.” Then he posted full length pic of Udita revealing she is pregnant and wrote, “Part 2 of the cropped pic. What kept me busy and missing in action. Pic by @shrutitejwaniphotography.”

Now he posted a picture on Instagram and revealed the name of his boy, Karrma Suri. Check it out.