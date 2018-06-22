Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2018 | 3:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Mohit Raina, popularly known as Mahadev, all set to make his Bollywood debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Mohit Raina who is popular as Mahadev on the mythological show, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. The film in question is Uri, which stars Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Talking about his role, we hear that Mohit Raina will play an Indian Army Officer in the film. Incidentally, Mohit has just wrapped up the shoot of his TV show, ‘Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897′. It is the story of 21 valiant soldiers, who fought more than 10,000 Afghan intruders in the 19th Century. Keeping in mind that Uri too is a film about the Uri attacks that happened in 2016, the patriotic genre seems to have caught the fancy of Mohit Raina.

Mohit Raina, popularly known as Mahadev, all set to make his Bollywood debut

Talking about his love for the patriotic genre he said, “It was my dream to join the Indian Army. Since that never got fulfilled, I make up for it by playing a soldier whenever I get a chance. Also, I have always taken up challenging roles on television. So, though I love commercial films, I wanted something different for my film debut as well. Uri has actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, and it will be a learning experience working with them. Whether it is mythology, history or any other genre, the role has to be backed by strong content.”

While speaking about the Uri he added, “Nation always comes first, and I feel that it is a great opportunity to be part of a film that portrays the incident.”

Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar also stars Kirti Kulhari in an important role. The film features Vicky in the role of an army officer. Yami too has been prepping and taking training to essay the character of an intelligence officer. The actress has also undergone a haircut to portray her role in the film.

Also Read: REVEALED: Yami Gautam to play an intelligence officer in Uri

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WOAH! Rajkumar Hirani dropped a track from…

WHAT! Ranveer Singh was the FIRST choice for…

REVEALED: Akshay Kumar to essay the role of…

Box Office: Raazi misses the 200 cr.…

SANJU: Sanjay Dutt won’t be attending any…

Sanjay Dutt is impressed by Ranbir Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification