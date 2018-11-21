Mohanlal starrer Marakkar is not similar to Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan; Priyadarshan SPEAKS up on his fantasy film

The word of mouth and the declining collection of Thugs Of Hindostan has made the film as one of the biggest debacles of Yash Raj Films. Director Priyadarshan, who is gearing up to make a film set against the backdrop of sea and ships, titled Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham. And hence keeping in mind the way Thugs Of Hindostan fared at the box office, Priyadarshan was recently asked if he is worried about the response he will receive for the Mohanlal starrer. However, the confident director has asserted that it would be different because of its real life connection.

Priyadarshan stated in recent reports that Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham is a completely different film compared to Thugs Of Hindostan. And yet another differentiating factor is that his film is based on real life incidents. For the ones who are not aware of the same, the Kunjali Marakkar story has been an inspiration and a memorial has been dedicated to them by the Indian navy at Kottakal in Kerala. The title was given by the naval chief of Zamorin. Considering these factors, Priyadarshan maintained in these reports that while Thugs is a fantasy film, his film Marakkar is steeped in history.

He went onto add that he has been striving to retain the authenticity of the film owing to the fact that it is set in the 16th Century. Furthermore, he elaborated on the efforts being put in to create the sets wherein he maintained that the ships have been recreated in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The filmmaker revealed that four ships have been built with 200×200 meter tank in it. Sabu Cyril has come on board as the production designer. Besides that, the director also added that he has got Thailand trainers on board to help his actors learn sword fighting.

Earlier reports have claimed that Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham has been mounted on a massive budget approximately amounting to Rs. 100 crores, one of the most expensive films in South cinema. The film also stars Suniel Shetty and Manju Warrier in prominent roles and it is expected to go on floor on December 3.