Model Aisha Sharma signed for John Abraham – Manoj Bajpayee’s dark thriller

John Abraham, who was last seen in 2016’s action drama Force 2, is all set for another action-packed dark thriller. We had reported earlier that Nikkhil Advani had roped in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee for a thriller which will be directed by Milap Zaveri. At the time, no leading lady was announced for the film.

Now, it has been learned that Aisha Sharma will be making her mainstream debut with Nikkhil Advani production. Aisha Sharma is a model and sister of actress Neha Sharma. When Nikkhil was casting the actress, they were planning to get a fresh face for their film. The makers are yet to officially announce the name of the leading lady but it seems like Aisha has bagged the film. Aisha Sharma has starred in several South films and this would be her debut in Bollywood.

Nikkhil Advani is yet to announce the title of the film. But, he did reveal that the film will revolve around a cop and a murderer. The dark thriller will have very powerful characters.

This film will be a second collaboration between Nikkhil and John Abraham after 2007 film, Salaam-e-Ishq. The thriller also marks the second outing between John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee after Shootout at Wadala (2013), for which Milap Zaveri wrote the dialogues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be seen next in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. It stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in key roles. The film is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, truly accomplished extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. Produced by Zee Studios, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, it is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will make every Indian proud- a true India Shining story, will release on 6th April, 2018.

Also Read: HOT: Aisha Sharma’s throwback bikini image is giving us serious vacation goals