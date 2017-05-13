Mithun Chakraborty returns as National security advisor in Anil Sharma’s next

Mithun Chakraborty who was last seen in the 2015 film Hawaizaada has been copiously missing from the film circuit for a while now. However, the veteran actor who has been ailing from a sore back is all set to return to the silver screen with Ram Gopal Varma’s horror flicked titled Geher.

Well, now we hear that the 66 year old veteran actor has also been roped in to feature in Anil Sharma’s next venture titled Genius. In fact it has been learnt that Mithun will be seen playing the role of a National Security Advisor in the film. Commenting on the same Sharma added that Mithun has in fact been roped in for the said role and that the veteran actor’s character shares a rapport with the character of his son Utkarsh, who plays an IIT topper and a genius.

While the film itself is said to be a battle of the heart, fought with the mind, Genius is slated to commence shooting on May 22. However, the preps for the same has kick started. Art director Bijon Dasgupta has already started creating a set of government office on the fourth floor of a Juhu hotel, while another room that represents a high tech war room is also crafted.