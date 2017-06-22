Mithun Chakraborthy to feature in Krushna Abhishek’s comedy show" />

While veteran actor Mithun Chakraborthy has played characters from ‘Nariyal paaniwala’ to Leeladhar Maharaj, the veteran has many roles to his credit. And now the actor is all set to try his hands on television comedy.

Yes, Mithun Chakraborthy has reportedly been signed on for Krushna Abhishek’s forthcoming comedy show The Drama Company. The show, which was initially titled Comedy Company, has many actors who were colleagues of Kapil Sharma, which includes Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale among others and also Sudesh Lahiri who has been with Krushna Abhishek for a while.

On the other hand, denying any speculations about his role resembling Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma show, Mithun mentioned that he loved his character. Stating that his is an interesting character with a lot of quirks, he also expressed that he is glad that he is not playing himself on television. After listening to the creative details, an impressed Mithun believes that this role is totally worth it.

Talking about the format of the show, this one will neither follow the roast or the chat show format but will have the characters playing roles of aspiring theatre artists.