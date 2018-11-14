Mission Mangal: Sanjay Kapoor to play the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in the Akshay Kumar starrer

Just a few days ago, we had reported that Akshay Kumar is gearing up to travel space and it is for Mission Mangal. The film will also feature many prominent Bollywood actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan. And now we hear that Sanjay Kapoor, who has exploring the TV, digital and big screen medium will be an important part of the film.

If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Kapoor will be playing the life partner of Vidya Balan. The actor has been paired up with the Tumhari Sulu actress for the first time and is quite excited to share screen space with her. Confirming about playing her husband in the film, Sanjay stated that it is a funny coincidence that they both hail from Chembur [a popular locality in Mumbai] and have never shared screen space in the past.

On the other hand, he also added that he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. Speaking about it, Kapoor mentioned that he has had a connection with Akki too since they both were in the same dance classes. Appreciating the actor for the same, Sanjay spoke about how Akshay has always been punctual and once for a 9am workshop at his office, Kumar had arrived at 7am itself.

Coming to Mission Mangal, it is said to be an ambitious space drama based on India’s Mars Mission which is expected to be co-produced by R. Balki. The film is directed by debutant Jagan Shakti and it also stars South actress Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in prominent roles. The film was launched on November 5, coincidentally the day the mission was launched 5 years ago.

Speaking of Sanjay Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in the role of his real life niece Sonam Kapoor’s father in The Zoya Factor that also stars Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.