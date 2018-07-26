Mira Rajput takes call on Shahid Kapoor’s pose for his Madame Tussauds wax statue

Shahid Kapoor may be a popular star but at home, his wife sure is a boss. While Shahid Kapoor’s wax statue is being made in the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum, unclear whether in London or Delhi, his wife Mira Rajput was instrumental in deciding his pose and other minor details associated with the statue. The Padmaavat actor was on Facetime the whole time with his wife while his measurements were being taken. We are surely interested in seeing Shahid’s statue. Apart from this, Shahid and Mira are doing an advertisement together for a home appliance brand. We will soon see them together on screen in the commercial and witness their real-life chemistry as partners. In addition to this, Mira has also shot for a baby commercial for an international brand and reportedly gave shot without any cut.

Professionally, Shahid has wrapped up the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Incidentally, it was Mira who encouraged Shahid to take up this film because she loved the script. The movie directed by Shree Narayan Singh revolves around the problem of lack of electricity in the hinterlands of India.

Shahid is also then going to be a part of the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. He will romance the Dharma girl and former Disney VJ Tara Sutaria in the film. We are really excited to see him in this film. Shahid and Mira are in a great space in life because they are awaiting their second baby soon and are soon moving into their brand new home in Worli.