Mika Singh is FRAMED in sexual misconduct case, claims his spokesperson

Mika Singh who was held by the Dubai police recently was booked for sexual misconduct but was released soon after. A minor girl from his troupe lodged a formal complaint against him and there was a subsequent action taken. According to the complainant who is a Brazilian, Mika has been sending her obscene and inappropriate pictures on phone. He also allegedly promised her a film in Bollywood and has been asking sexual favours in return. His spokesperson spoke to the Media in India and claimed that Mika Singh has been framed in this case. He has been co-operating with the authorities but the truth will come out in his favour soon.

ANI had reported on Thursday, “Member of Singer Mika Singh’s team: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway.” Later, his release was confirmed too. But Mika will have to prove his innocence to court till he is freed of all charges. Court proceedings are underway for this playback singer. ANI tweeted, “Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11.30 pm. He will be produced before a court.”

This is not the first time that Mika Singh has had trouble with law as he was once named in a hit and run case and also for slapping a doctor at one of his concerts. Rakhi Sawant too had slapped a complaint against him for trying to kiss her forcibly at her birthday party.

Also Read: Mika Singh crosses the line again