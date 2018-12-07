Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.12.2018 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Mika Singh ARRESTED for sexual misconduct in Dubai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Mika Singh, who is famous for his peppy dance numbers but also notorious behaviour, has been arrested by Dubai police for sexual misconduct. After a 17 year old Brazilian girl complained that the singer has been sending her inappropriate and offensive texts and pictures, police acted on this and put the Bollywood playback singer in custody. His associates and friends from India have been trying to get him out. ANI tweeted, “Member of Singer Mika Singh’s team: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway.”

Mika Singh ARRESTED for sexual misconduct in Dubai

This is not the first time that charges have been pressed against Mika. One cannot forget the famous controversy of 2004 where Rakhi Sawant claimed he forcibly kissed her at her birthday party.

Mika was also charged with violence after he slapped a doctor at one of his concerts. Mika was also embroiled in a hit and run case in 2014. Stay tuned to get updated on this issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It was so lovely to meet @akon after so long.. as always ..he rocked the crowd with his super hit tracks…

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh) on

Also Read: Singer Mika Singh faces BMC’s wrath over illegal alterations in his Mumbai flat

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan's fan arrested after threatening…

“Why should I not stand by Nawaz… just…

Me Too: South Indian Artistes Association to…

Rakhi Sawant files a defamation suit against…

#MeToo: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has been…

#MeToo: Arjun Sarja reacts to sexual…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification