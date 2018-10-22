MeToo: Shweta Pandit is PROUD of Sony for sacking Anu Malik as Indian Idol judge post being named a sex offender

Shweta Pandit came out with her horror story as she recalled being sexually molested at the age of 15 by Anu Malik. She spoke after singer Sona Mohaprata called out Malik for objectifying her publicly and calling at indecent hours. Not just Sona and Shweta, a third woman spoke about being forced for a physical contact with Malik at Mehboob Studios by Anu Malik. While his counsel is denying all these allegations, calling it a smear campaign to defame his client, the makers of Indian Idol on Sony TV have taken this matter seriously. Malik has been ousted as the judge of Indian Idol.

Upon hearing this, Shweta felt vindicated and said that it is about time that sex offenders are punished. This behaviour should not be tolerated or excused by the industry and this is a first step towards this. She claimed upholding this decision and said she is proud of Sony for taking this step. She added that work ethic should not be compromised and women should be treated as equals and with respect. She addressed all the survivors and said that collectively need to work towards a safe working environment for everyone.

This is a loud and clear message to everyone embroiled in the Me Too controversy, their behaviour will not be tolerated. Sony released a statement which read clearly: Anu Malik is no longer part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule. Anu on the other hand claimed that he left the show on his own accord and put out a statement: “I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work….”

