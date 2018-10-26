MeToo: After sexual harassment allegations against Vicky Sidana surfaced, John Abraham drops him from credit roll of Batla House

As we have time and again maintained, the #MeToo movement that has spread like wild fire across the country with many women coming out to share their horror stories about sexual harassment they faced in their careers, names of many high profile industry biggies have come out in the open. From filmmakers to actors to casting directors, many are facing the heat and one of the latest names that got added in the league is Vicky Sidana. The casting director, who worked for the John Abraham starrer Batla House, recently has been facing similar allegations and in order to express their support towards the Me Too campaign, the Batla House team has jointly decided to not give him credit for the film.

If reports are to be believed, it is being said that John Abraham, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, producer Bhushan Kumar and the rest of the team of Batla House are in favour of the decision of discrediting Vicky Sidana. Considering that the film has already gone on floor in full swing, the work of the casting director was already done. So they couldn’t him drop him out of the project. But we hear that in order to express their solidarity towards the women who have been harassed by Sidana and to showcase their support, the team has decided to remove his name from the final credit roll of the film.

However, as of now, it is yet to be seen what they would be doing about the agreement they have signed with Vicky Sidana. The said agreement in question apparently has a clause wherein the credit has been asked to give to Vicky for the work he did for the film. But it is being said that the makers are currently finding an alternative to drop him from the casting director credit list.

In the wake of the #MeToo controversies, Vicky Sidana found himself at the receiving end when more than one woman accused him of sexually harassing them and another actress Kritika Sharma has levelled severe charges of attempted rape against him. Until proven innocent, many of his other projects like Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala too have suffered the brunt of the accusations.

Also Read: #MeToo: After failed suicide attempt, Anirban Blah relocates to Bengaluru with family and undergoes therapy