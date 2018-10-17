MeToo: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan extends support to sexual harassment survivors

As we all know, newspapers, reports and tabloids are filled with shocking stories of sexual harassment that are pouring in from many walks of life, especially Bollywood. The #MeToo movement that has spread like wild fire within the film fraternity has found its own share of supporters and critics. However, many superstars and actors continue to remain silent on the ongoing uproar that has brought forth names of some high profile celebrities who are said to have harassed aspiring actors and co-actors. While Salman Khan is one of them who hasn’t commented on the ongoing #MeToo movement at all, his father Salim Khan spoke about it on social media.

Salim Khan, in the past, has often expressed his opinions, thoughts out loud on his Twitter handle. And this time too, he has remained uninhibited and candid in his approach towards the sexual harassment allegations made by women from the Bollywood industry. In fact, the Sholay writer has extended support to all the survivors of the sexual harassment survivors. He has, in fact, shunned those who have been stating that it is too late to accuse someone of an incident that happened years ago. Instead, Salim believes that even though it is late it is better that they spoke up rather than never speaking at all.

“The only defense they have is “Why so late?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result; you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin” he wrote. Here’s a glimpse of the tweet:

The only defence they have is “Why so late ?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 16, 2018

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta, who is being considered as the flag bearer of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood currently, alleged that she was being harassed almost a decade ago. She recalled the incident stating that she left Bollywood then for this very reason. She accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of her film Horn Ok Pleassss, followed by alleging that Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang didn’t support her when she approached them for help, eventually leading to her exit from the project.

