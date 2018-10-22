MeToo – Payal Rohatgi rekindles sexual harassment allegations against Dibakar Banerjee; questions if YRF will continue with work with him

Considering the massive uproar on #MeToo movement, a lot seem to be happening on the Bollywood front. Production houses are taking actions against many alleged sexual harassers and many actors, musicians have been suspended from their respective projects and some have resigned. Followed by this, model turned actress Payal Rohatgi revealed an incident that she faced with Dibakar Banerjee seven years ago.

Payal Rohatgi recalled about the alleged sexual harassment in reports where she accused Dibakar Banerjee of trying to make a move on her using his bad marriage as an excuse. She also reasoned that she didn’t file an FIR against him because she was intimated. The actress also went on to question YRF who has been working with Dibakar and also asked them if they would continue to work with him despite the allegations. The filmmaker made his last film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with the production house.

The actress also spoke about the time when he asked her to lift her shirt. In these reports, Rohatgi stated that there was this one time when Dibakar had tried to take advantage of her by wooing her with a film offer. He had asked her to lift her shirt and show him her stomach. She was left offended by the question and called him out. But the actress has been asserting that this incident had changed her life forever because she had stopped getting film offers.

Furthermore, she also called out Anurag Kashyap for standing up for his friend Dibakar Banerjee despite the harassment she was apparently subjected to. She mentioned that Kashyap had refused to sign her up for films or take her on for projects because she had claimed to her that she was having an affair with Dibakar.

In the same breath, the actress has refused to take any legal action against him stating that she doesn’t want her fiancé, wrestler Sangram Singh and her family to go through the ordeal again. On the other hand, Dibakar Banerjee is yet to respond to these allegations.

Also Read: #MeToo – Taapsee Pannu as the new member of CINTAA will work towards cleaning up the dirt called sexual harassment