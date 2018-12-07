Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.12.2018 | 11:38 AM IST

#MeToo: Mumbai Police clears out Subhash Ghai over sexual harassment allegations made by Kate Sharma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As on 13th October 2018, Kate Sharma posted her allegations against veteran film maker Subhash Ghai on Facebook and later made a written complaint on the same evening at DN Nagar Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai alleging him for misconduct and sexual harassment on 6th August 2018 in his office in front of other guests. She alleged that the filmmaker had tried to forcibly kiss and hug her after calling her to his house.  Subhash Ghai denied all her allegations and stated that he has always respected women with dignity and shall always respect and shall continue his support for women empowerment.

Mumbai Police took charge of the complaint and investigated the case. Also they enquired with the people present there on the same evening. After police made many efforts to call Kate Sharma at police station, she appeared at police station only on 22nd October 2018 with a request to postpone her application and then again she reappeared on 14th November at police station to withdraw her application against Subhash Ghai  and made a statement that she does not want to  pursue it further for her personal reasons.

On 29th November 2018, after completing the enquiry of entire case, Mumbai Police decided to close the case as they found no substance in her allegations.

