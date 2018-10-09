Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.10.2018 | 10:50 PM IST

In #MeToo movement wake, Producers Guild of India to set up a committee for workplace safety

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Women have been outing many men from different fields about sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. In the last one week, the women have shared stories and shown the courage. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, The Producers Guild of India has extended its support to the movement and will be setting up a committee.

In #MeToo movement wake, Producers Guild of India to set up a committee for workplace safety

“We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace – whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone,” read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

Many names in the sexual harassment that have erupted including veteran actors Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Queen director Vikas Bahl to name a few.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta sarcastically takes a jibe at Nana Patekar’s decision to hold a press conference, calls him an award winning actor

