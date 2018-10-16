MeToo movement shakes yet another Bollywood foundation: Kwan manager Anirban Blah is being termed as sexual predator

Followed by the massive uproar over #MeToo, the stories that were hidden in the darkest corners of Bollywood are finding a voice to publically speak about their stories. During the revelations made, names of some respected personalities like Nana Patekar and Alok Nath have been dragged into the controversy. Besides them, high profile corporates from the industry too have been accused of sexual misconduct. The latest to join the list is Kwan manager Anirban Blah. More than three survivors have encountered their experiences against the celebrity management agency’s manager’s work in a recent tabloid.

Kwan is a big name in the industry who handles work of many superstars including actress Deepika Padukone. The manager of Kwan Anirban Blah is however being accused of preying on many aspiring actresses and even some from the industry. Under the anonymity clause, four different survivors spoken about how Blah has harassed them or made verbal distasteful comments.

Amidst the number of survivors, one of them recalled an incident when she was invited to Taj Lands End in suburban Mumbai for discussing one of her assignments. The survivor had met Blah during a party way back in 2014 when he had promised her to help her get a foothold in the industry. He had apparently called her to the plush five star to apparently meet the producer and a top notch music label owner. However, when she reached the coffee shop, he reportedly texted the number of his suite and later, also a message stating that casting is done in bedrooms and not public places. Since then, the aspiring actress has blocked his number and cut all contacts with him.

There are many such incidents where the Kwan manager is accused of insulting one of the B-Town actresses by saying that she has small breasts and that would never work in an industry. Another prominent actress, who wishes to be unnamed, reminisced about a conversation she had with Blah when she was associated with Kwan. As per reports, he had then asked her if she indulged in any kind of unnatural sex. When she reprimanded his question and his behavior, not only did she walk out of Kwan but she also had to let go off endorsements which were given to other celebrities handled by the company.

The worst was this incident when Anirban Blah tried to forcibly kiss an aspiring actress. She was apparently invited to his house when no one was present under the pretext of films wherein he made a comment asking her to strip naked. By the end of that meeting he tried to hug and kiss her which the survivor is said to have dodged successfully. She not only pushed him away but immediately walked out of the flat.

While Anirban has not commented on the accusations directed towards him, it is yet to be seen how his company Kwan reacts to the alleged survivors’ stories.

