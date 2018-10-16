MeToo: Anirban Das Blah steps down from talent agency KWAN after multiple allegations of sexual harassment

Earlier today morning, a daily tabloid reported that multiple women had come forward indicting talent manager Anirban Das Blah of sexual harassment. As per reports, the four women claimed that Anirban had made multiple sexual advances towards them utilizing his seat of power within the talent management firm Kwan. Now, we hear that the agency has asked Anirban to step down as the co-founder in the wake of the allegations going viral.

Announcing the termination of Anirban Das Blah’s services at KWAN and its subsidiaries, the agency released a statement as follows:

“In view of the article dated 16th October 2018 published in The Midday, we have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect.

At KWAN, our endeavor has always been to create a healthy and inclusive working environment. The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in light of the #MeToo Movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment.

We fully support the ‘#MeToo Movement’ and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner. As a responsible corporate, we have taken assistance to ensure that we have efficient and appropriate processes to redress any complaint of misconduct in accordance with the law. We remain committed to create a safe and secure work environment for our employees and anyone associated with us.

We have PoSH Committee in place and all complaints will be kept confidential. In case of any grievance, you are requested to contact Ms Shona Urvashi (External Member of the Committee – Recipient of the French Honour Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Letters).”

If that wasn’t all, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a mental health initiative by Deepika Padukone too dropped Anirban from its board of trustees. Announcing the same on its official Instagram handle, the foundation posted a note that read, “The Live Love Laugh Foundation has a strict zero tolerance policy with respect to any form of sexual harassment, exploitation or abuse and firmly believes that it is a collective priority to ensure sade and equitable professional and personal environments for everyone.

In light of the recent allegations of inappropriate conduct brought against our Trustee Mr. Anirban Das Blah, Mr. Blah has tendered his resignation to the Board of Trustees. The Board has accepted Mr. Blah’s resignation and he no longer holds the position of Trustee of the Foundation and will not participate in its activities and programmes henceforth.

The Foundation extends its complete support to any victims of harassment, exploitation or abuse.”

