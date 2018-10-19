MeToo: Alok Nath requests CINTAA to NOT expel him after Vinta Nanda’s allegation of RAPE

Alok Nath’s name was among the first ones to come out in India’s Me Too movement. Producer Vinta Nanda’s allegation against him left everyone shell shocked and it was only after 20 years that she actually filed a formal complaint against him and Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA), of which Alok has been a ‘respected’ member since decades now, promised to take a serious action and asserted that this matter will not be taken lightly by them. Now, Alok Nath’s counsel has requested the body to not take any action till charges against him are proven by court. Sushant Singh from CINTAA had earlier spoken about this issue and said that they are not saying that no action will be against Alok. He has made requests and the board needs to sit and decide on the outcome.

He mentioned clearly that he did not personally voice any statement and therefore he does want to take a part in the Twitter trail against Alok Nath. He asserted that Alok would have to bear punishment for the things he has done. He added that the trade union can expel him but as an industry more measurements should be taken to make sure no one gets away with such heinous crimes.

Alok Nath denied allegations against him and also had made statement through his manager that this has caused him great emotional stress and his health is getting affected because of this. Vinta on the other hand thanked the ongoing Me Too movement for the courage it gave her to speak up after 20 years. She has finally got closure after speaking up against the predator like Alok Nath.

