Mauli: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza to reunite on the big screen after 4 years

Their chemistry from their very first film has been electric. And the husband wife duo – Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh are all set to recreate that magic all over again for a special Holi festival song in their soon to release Marathi film – Mauli directed by Aditya Sarpotdar co-starring Saiyami Kher.

Titled ‘Surf Laavun Dhuvun Tak’, the song is an out and out masti song keeping with the spirit of the Holi festival. Mauli marks Riteish’s second outing as an actor in Marathi cinema. The trailer that was launched has received a great response and not just that! From celebrities to fans, the film has been one of the biggest Marathi films that will be releasing this year.

Coming to the song that will be releasing today, it’s interesting to note that Riteish and Genelia have done a Holi song 4 years ago as well – for Riteish’s debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari. A source close to the film revealed, “The music of the film is by none other than Ajay Atul who have truly created yet another cracker of an album.”

On the other hand, talking about the song and reuniting with wifey dearest, Riteish said, “I would never want leave any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do this song. It felt great to be dancing together after 4 years and that too on an Ajay-Atul composition. Hopefully the audience enjoys it as much as we did.”

Produced by Jio Studios, Mumbai Film Company and Hindustan Talkies, Mauli will be seen taking over the silver screen on December 14. On the Bollywood front, the actor is returning to his favourite comedy franchise Housefull 4.

