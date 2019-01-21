Marjaavaan – Sidharth Malhotra refuses a body double for a scene where his back and shoulder is set on fire

Not too long ago, we had announced that Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Aiyaary, has been brought on board for a romantic action drama Marjaavaan. The film will see him reunite with his former co-star Rakul Preet Singh and also his Ek Villain co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film is expected to feature plenty of action sequences and despite the hard work and action, Sidharth, we hear has refused a body double.

It was recently revealed that Sidharth Malhotra shoots for Marjaavaan in a late night setup with fire and rain and it also included tackling goons. Confirming the same, a source revealed, ‘’The stunt team wanted to shoot with a body double because Sid’s back and shoulder would be on fire but he was adamant on doing the scene himself to make it look authentic and stay true to his character. There is a lot maar-dhaad in the film and he has pulled it all off himself’’

Speaking about the film, the source added, “The multiple confrontation sequences between good and evil is where the entire fun unwinds.”

Sidharth Malhotra has turned his attention to the action drama Marjaavaan after he wrapped up the last schedule of Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. Produced by Nikhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, the film also features Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh, whose character is vertically challenged in the film, will be joining the team for the shoot next week. The lengthy schedule of the film will continue till March-end.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is expected to release on October 2, 2019 on the day of Gandhi Jayanti.

