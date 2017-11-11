Manoj Kumar approves of Ranveer Singh’s imitation of him; whereas filed defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan for doing the same

Earlier, post the release of Om Shanti Om, Manoj Kumar had expressed his displeasure when Shah Rukh Khan imitated him in one of the scenes of the film and had even dragged the superstar to court for doing the same. But when Ranveer Singh recently repeated the veteran star’s iconic pose in one of the magazine photoshoots, Manoj not only approved of it but also appreciated it.

The iconic pose of hand-on-the-face was repeated by Ranveer Singh who even posted about it on social media, with the caption indicating it to be the ‘Manoj Kumar pose’. But the veteran star could only shower praises on the actor. He stated that Ranveer did a good job of imitating him further adding that he laughed a lot when he came across the picture. He also asserted that the Gen Y star is on the right track, also describing him as a ‘fine artiste’. Extending his good wishes, Manoj Kumar also revealed a connection that he shares with Singh as he mentioned that he has worked with the star’s grandmother Chanda Burke in a film called Pehchan.

On the other hand, Manoj Kumar continues to maintain that the case with Shah Rukh Khan was completely different. For the uninitiated, let us remind you that Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade had posed like Manoj Kumar in one of the scenes of Om Shanti Om where the sequence featured them as strugglers who had to pretend to be Manoj Kumar to get into the screening of a film premiere. The film was set in the 70s when Manoj Kumar was one of the biggest stars of the country. But commenting on the same, Kumar retained his statement that it was done in bad taste and considered it as a joke that hit below the belt.

He had further moved the court against Shah Rukh Khan and director of the film Farah Khan filing defamation charges against them and had only withdrawn the same after the duo went to personally apologize to the veteran actor.