Manoj Bajpayee hospitalized due to recurring headaches; will Aiyaary shoot be affected?

Manoj Bajpayee, known for his stellar and intense performances, has hit a slight roadblock. The actor was suffering from repeated headaches since sometime. When it didn’t stop, he was asked to check into a hospital. The advice was given by Manoj’s family doctor Dr Vishesh Agarwal and Manoj promptly acted on the suggestion. As per reports, the actor will stay admitted in the hospital till they have a diagnosis.

Manoj is currently shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Pooja Chopra. In fact, Manoj was supposed to leave for London schedule of the film soon. Needless to say, that won’t happen, at least for sometime. This also raises questions on whether the shoot of the film will finish on time, since the film’s release is set for January 26, 2018.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Manoj and here’s also hoping that the shoot of Aiyaary remains unaffected.