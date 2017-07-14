Manoj Bajpayee discharged; flies to London to shoot Aiyaary

Just a day ago, we had reported about Manoj Bajpayee being hospitalized in Mumbai due to recurring headaches. The advice was given to the actor by his family doctor Dr. Vishesh Agarwal. What followed were reports about the actor’s extended stay in the hospital for some time until they diagnose the problem. Questions were also raised about how he would complete Neeraj Pandey’s film Aiyaary, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, that is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

Reportedly, now the situation is under control and Manoj was discharged last afternoon itself. The actor had to spend only one night in hospital and while he was under observation, it came to light that the reason behind the recurring headaches was high blood pressure. Dr. Vishesh, along with the hospital team, further advised him a change of medication and the actor was also asked to take care of his health after which he was allowed to go home.

Post the discharge, the actor flew to London immediately to shoot for Aiyaary. He did so as he didn’t want to cause any inconvenience or delay in the production. To be on the safe side, his wife Neha and daughter Ava too flew with him to the England capital.

On the film front, Manoj was recently seen in Sarkar 3 and Naam Shabana. Besides Aiyaary, he will also be seen in international films, In The Shadows and Love Sonia. He plays an army officer in Aiyaary which is based on true incidents. Sidharth plays his protégé in this crime drama that revolves around two strong-minded army officers who, though have diametrically opposite views, are right in their own way.