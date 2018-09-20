Manmarziyaan bows to protests, cuts smoking scenes

Producer Aanand L. Rai and director Anurag Kashyap have been forced to cut out scenes showing Abhishek Bachchan smoking in Manmarziyaan and Abhishek is not happy about this.

While the actor, who is overjoyed with the response to his performance, is unable to speak on record, a source close to Abhishek says, “Abhishek was very happy to play a Sikh for the first time since his grandmother Mrs. Teji Bachchan was Sikh. But his joy has been diluted by these unexpected protests. He would never do anything to hurt the Sikh community.”

Former chairperson of the censor board Pahlaj Nihalani is alarmed to hear about the alleged cuts. “If after the censor board had cleared the film with no cuts and the makers have decided to give in to outside pressures and cut scenes then it is a very wrong precedent. Once the censor board clears a film, no power on earth can stop any scenes”.

Also Read: Manmarziyaan: Anurag Kashyap REACTS to FIR filed against him for disrespecting Sikh sentiments