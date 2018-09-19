Manmarziyaan: Anurag Kashyap REACTS to FIR filed against him for disrespecting Sikh sentiments

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is controversy’s favourite child and it is now a common knowledge that every movie he comes up with will court some issue with masses. His recently released Manmarziyaan is getting a lot of positive response from critics and masses but a section of Sikh community is not very pleased with a few particular scenes in the movie and the way Sikhs, their faith has been depicted in the movie. RTI activist Gurvinder Singh Chadha filed a complaint with the police in Haldwani accusing Kashyap of not showing Sikhs in a respectful way. Kashyap has finally released a statement reacting to this issue. He said:

“I am not in India and I have been reading about the Sikh community feeling offended by the smoking scene. This film is not commenting on a community, it talks about individuals and their choices. Every step of the way, we asked for guidance from Sikh people for the film. When we shot the sequence in Gurudwara, we were told we can’t shoot them getting married as it can’t be faked so me made the actors do only “Mattha tekna”. When we were shooting scenes, no member of crew was allowed to smoke inside the houses. When we shot the smoking scene, it was shot on the street and there were close to 150 people watching the shoot. We asked before doing the scene and were told that he has to take the Turban off before he smokes away from his house. We were also shown how Robbie should take the turban off with both hands and how he should hand it over and how the cousin should take it. Most of the 150 people in the crowd were sikhs and we were told that’s how it is. We created what we saw with our own eyes and after discussion. It was never the intention to hurt the community and why would we do that when we got so much love from them. The city of Amritsar opened their hearts and doors to us and everything was done with utmost care. Not a single thing was shot without guidance. We wanted to show things the way they are. No religion teaches crime or anything anti-humanity, yet those things happen. It doesn’t mean they are offending the religion. Manmarziyaan is a story of three individuals and not their religion. I am sorry if anyone feels genuinely hurt but I would also request that please don’t make this unnecessary political because it’s not. I have always put out things the way they are without an agenda. Technology does not allow us to cut a scene and it affects the story telling. So I definitely cannot do that now. To those whose hurt is genuine, I offer a genuine apology, that wasn’t my intention. And for those who are doing it for attention, I am glad you have got the attention.”

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles and the film is running in packed theatres.

