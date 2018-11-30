Manikarnika row: Kamal Jain responds to complaint of non-payment of dues

Earlier today we had reported that a complaint had been filed against Kangana Ranaut and the makers of Manikarnika for non-payment of dues. Well, soon after news of the same went viral, the producer of Manikarnika release a statement denying the allegations stating that all legitimate and due payments had been made. If that wasn’t all, Jain has also claimed that one vendor is using the union authority to arm twist and disrupt the film.

“We have filed a complaint with the Film & TV Producers Guild of India against Film and Allied Union. The shoot got over on October 13, and all legitimate and due payments were made. One disputed vendor, who has already been paid 70% of his dues, is illegitimately now using the union authority to arm twist us and disrupted our film shoot, which is completely illegal, untenable under the law and clearly is harassment to us and our team. This one vendor, whose payment is under dispute, is being tackled professionally and in a business-like manner. The matter is being handled by our Producers’ Guild and we will abide by their process. Further, as production house we are absolutely clear on not holding back any ones payment which is legitimate and due, as we immensely respect everyone’s hard work that has gone into this film. We are thankful to each vendor/individual who has helped us on making this film”, read Jain’s statement.

If that wasn’t all, Kulmeet Makkar, Chief Executive Officer, Producers Guild of India, too issued a statement saying, “We have been formally informed by our member Kairos Kontent that film and allied union and a specific vendor have been misusing their authority to stop film shooting. This is indeed unfortunate and extremely unhealthy trade practice. This is a commercial matter between producer and a vendor hence should be amicably resolved. We will be looking into the complaint made by our member to take the next course of action”.