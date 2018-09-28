Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut denies credit for direction despite reshooting portions of the film?

There have been many speculations on Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The latest update on that front is that the makers are striving to keep up with the release date in January despite the fact that they had to reshoot portions. While the director of the period drama Krish has committed himself to NTR biopic, the reshooting is being taken care of by the actress Kangana herself. Now, recent reports have it that the actress has denied taking credit for direction of the film.

Followed by the many reports about Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi facing delay, it was later being said that Kangana Ranaut will be taking over responsibility after Krish got busy with the NTR Biopic. The problem came up after the makers thought of reshooting many portions of the film because they were unhappy with the way the film was shaping up. The shoot of the film was extended by 45 days where many portions of it were said to be reshot. Also the exit of Sonu Sood with Zeeshan Ayub replacing him had resulted in reshooting the actor’s portions.

Keeping all this in mind, the film’s unexpected extension had posed a problem to Krish who had already committed to NTR Biopic. Owing to the same, Kangana decided to come on board to complete the film. However, this was followed by reports that the actress will be sharing direction credit along with Krish in the film. But recent reports state that Kangana has denied the credit and the upcoming teaser of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi will only have Krish being given the title of a director.

Apparently, reports have mentioned that Kangana Ranaut reasoned to the makers that she didn’t want credit for direction because what she did was her responsibility. She reportedly asserted to them that she did what she did out of her love for the project and also because she considers this to be her responsibility to ensure that the film turns out well.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, that also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta in integral roles, is expected to release on January 25. The teaser of the film will hit the tube on October 5, next week.

